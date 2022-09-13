Cleveland Clinic returns to open visitation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 13, all Cleveland Clinic locations in the U.S. return to open levels of visitation.

This means there will no longer be screeners, set visiting hours or a limit on the number of visitors a patient can have.

ICU settings may have visitation restrictions.

“We believe this change will safely allow more people to visit and connect with their loved ones, which benefits our patients,” posted the Cleveland Clinic in a news release.

Masks are still required while inside any Cleveland Clinic facility.

Also, if you have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who tested positive, you can visit a patient no less than 10 days after testing positive or being exposed.

