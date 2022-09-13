2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Covid confusion: new Pfizer booster shot looks identical to original

By Katie Wilson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -The updated COVID-19 booster shots have shipped out and are ready to be administered at local hospitals and health departments.

There’s just one problem.

The Pfizer booster’s cap is the same color gray as the original, making them look identical.

“It looked very similar and the prints very small so it would be very easy to get that confused,” said Dr. Erika Sobolewski, Summit County Health Department’s medical director.

It could be especially confusing when health departments are vaccinating hundreds of people in a day and trying to get patients in and out of drive-through clinics as fast as possible.

That’s why Dr. Sobolewski came up with a system using color coded stickers.

“Quickly by looking at the color of the sticker we know what vaccine they had, so it’s easy to identify, they don’t have to worry about handwriting...” said Dr. Sobolewski.

Once the health professionals check to see what vaccine patients have already had, they give them an emergency use authorization form in the color of their new vaccine. Whoever is administering the shot can then double check the sticker on the vaccine vial to make sure it matches the color on the patient’s form.

Plus, there are verbal queues.

“I’ve drawn 95% of the vaccine we’ve given throughout the entire pandemic, so it was very important for me to know that if somebody came through our drive-through they were getting what they thought they were getting, they were getting the appropriate dose,” said Dr. Sobolewski.

With crowded vaccine clinics, overwhelmed medical professionals, and now similar looking vaccines, a mistake is bound to happen.

However, Dr. Sobolewski is doing everything in her power to make sure it doesn’t happen at the Summit County Health Department.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Garnder says he’s always weighing whether his department’s...
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on several charges

Latest News

Expert: Rail shutdown could be crippling for still recovering supply chain
Expert: Rail shutdown could be crippling for still recovering supply chain
Covid confusion: new Pfizer booster shot looks identical to original
Covid confusion: new Pfizer booster shot looks identical to original
Railroad tracks.
Expert: Rail shutdown could be crippling for still recovering supply chain
Police: 2 15-year-olds arrested after hiding in Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe
Police: 2 15-year-olds arrested after hiding in Lubrizol headquarters in Wickliffe