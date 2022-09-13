Cuyahoga County Council approves new affordable housing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eight new housing projects were approved at Tuesday’s Cuyahoga County Council meeting paving the way for more than 368 new, safe, affordable housing units, according to a press release put out by the county.

The county said these projects focus on their goal to increase housing stability for families and individuals and provide stable alternatives to homelessness.

The new projects are part of the County’s larger plan to increase affordable housing for low- and moderate-income persons in our community and address the increase in the lack of affordable housing for low-income persons in our community.

The following projects will move forward:

1. 2804 S. Moreland: Rakefet Landes will rehabilitate a long-vacant historic residential building located at 2804 Moreland in Cleveland.

New Affordable Housing Units: 23

County Loan Amount: $450,000

Total Project Cost: $2,777,098

2. Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation: Through its Cuyahoga Land Bank Charities, the Land Reutilization Corporation will provide matching grants for housing and rehabilitation, and matching grants for the construction of five new homes in the city of East Cleveland.

County Loan Amount: $1.5 million

Total Project Cost: $3,950,000

3. EDEN Expansion Phase II: Lead by the Emerald Development and Economic Network (EDEN), this project will redevelop and rehabilitate one existing building and create new affordable housing units on parcels owned by EDEN in the City of Cleveland.

New Affordable Housing Units: 4

County Loan Amount: $450,000

Total Project Cost: $2,638,681

4. Allen Estates Project: Led by Frontline Development Corporation, this project will construct new workforce-based affordable housing units in the City of Cleveland.

New Affordable Housing Units: 240

County Loan Amount: $600,000

Total Project Cost: $13,700,000

5. The Cleveland Scholar House Project: Led by CHN Housing Partners, this project will support low- to moderate-income single parents seeking higher education in Cuyahoga County and consist of two- and three-bedroom units in the City of Cleveland.

New Affordable Housing Units: 40

County Loan Amount: $450,000

Total Project Cost: $16,500,000

6. Madison Ave and Lorain Ave: Led by Emerald Development and Economic Network, this project will redevelop and rehabilitate two existing buildings and create new affordable housing units located on Madison Avenue and Lorain Avenue in the City of Cleveland.

New Affordable Housing Units: 6

County Loan Amount: $450,000

Total Project Cost: $5,025,750

7. The Karam Senior Living Project: Led by Northwest Neighborhoods CDC, this project will be a collaboration between Northwest Neighborhoods CDC and the new Walz branch of the Cleveland Public Library to create affordable rental housing units for seniors in the City of Cleveland.

New Affordable Housing Units: 51

County Loan Amount: $450,000

Total Project Cost: $14,028,196

8. Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries is proposing an innovative solution that will provide new, affordable, energy-efficient permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness in the City of Cleveland.

New Affordable Housing Units: 4

County Loan Amount: $200,000

Total Project Cost: $466,200

“Stable, safe housing is a critical element to enable county residents to thrive,” said County Executive Armond Budish. “The creation of more than 368 affordable housing units, primarily in the City of Cleveland, will have a major impact on our population experiencing homelessness, and provide a more consistent, stable place to live so families can succeed.”

County funding for these eight projects, which will come in the form of zero-interest, forgivable loans, totals $4.5 million, $3 million paid for through the general fund made possible by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal funding, and $1.5 million of Federal HOME Investment Partnership funds.

