2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Expert: Rail shutdown could be crippling for still recovering supply chain

By Brian Duffy
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -As the nation’s rail workers and the rail companies they work for remain at an impasse in contract negotiations there is growing concern regarding the nation’s fragile, still recovering supply chain, as union workers claim they will be locked out of their jobs on Friday and the nations rail lines shut down.

Rail workers and the Railroad are still debating over what the union claims is a lack of adequate sick time and time off to go to doctor appointments. The Railroads counter with a claim that employees are on “platinum level” health care plans.

While that fight drags on, it has grabbed the attention of President Joe Biden because of what a rail shutdown could mean to the nation’s economy through supply chain disruptions.

Michael Goulder, a professor at Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management said that the nation’s rail lines carry 30 percent of what is shipped across the country on a daily basis.

The supply chain simply could not handle that loss.

“And it is particularly worrisome to me because we are still correcting from those COVID supply chain shocks that were so bad 2 years ago,” Goulder said, “It takes a long time for the system to settle down.”

Consumer prices would begin to rise rather quickly after a rail shutdown and subsequently, factories would find themselves without the product needed for production and it would not be long before workers were laid off.

The trucking industry, which remains in desperate need of drivers, does not have the capacity to pick up the slack of a rail shutdown.

And our ports, many of which remain clogged due to those trucking shortages, would find themselves beyond capacity with goods that they are unable to deliver move out.

And Goulder believes the financial crunch and supply chain issues of a rail shutdown would last much longer than the shutdown itself.

“Because we’re so tight on supply chain capacity, right now, that for each day of the shutdown it could take a week to recover,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Garnder says he’s always weighing whether his department’s...
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on several charges

Latest News

Expert: Rail shutdown could be crippling for still recovering supply chain
Expert: Rail shutdown could be crippling for still recovering supply chain
Covid confusion: new Pfizer booster shot looks identical to original
Covid confusion: new Pfizer booster shot looks identical to original
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Tom Hanks arrives at the People's Choice...
Autographed ‘Wilson’ volleyball from ‘Cast Away’ to be raffled at Tom Hanks event in Cleveland
Steven Kronback
Endangered 43-year-old Cleveland man reported missing
Ashanti Motley
17-year-old Richmond Heights girl missing since Sept. 10