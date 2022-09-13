2 Strong 4 Bullies
Family devastated after deadly dog attack in Slavic Village

This is a generic photo of a pit bull for the story. This is not a photograph from the incident.
By Winnie Dortch
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was injured and her dog killed after she says her neighbor’s pit bull attacked them in their Slavic Village neighborhood.

Kimberly Kuglin said the pit bull jumped out of a window in his house near East 71 Street and Harvard Avenue on Friday, Sept. 9 while she was walking her 12-year-old Chiweenie named Reese.

“Literally took him and grabbed his throat, put him to the ground,” said Kuglin.

Neighbors ran over to try and pull the pit bull off the little Chiweenie.

“A guy was walking across the street came and helped. He literally picked the pit bull up to choke it to get it off the dog,” said Kuglin.

Kuglin suffered a broken rib and bites on her finger and arm.

Animal control officers have apparently stopped by the house where the pit bull lives, but, the dog has not been there, said Kuglin.

“We can’t sleep, it’s not the same without him,” said Kuglin.

