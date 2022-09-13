2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Cleveland mayor’s great-grandson due in court for hearing on murder charge

Donald Jackson-Gates
Donald Jackson-Gates(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting in May.

Cuyahoga County court records show that the motions hearing for Donald Jackson-Gates is set for 11 a.m.

The 19-year-old suspect is charged with:

  • 1 count of aggravated murder
  • 2 counts of murder
  • 2 counts of felonious assault
  • 1 count of having weapons under disability

Investigators alleged that Jackson-Gates shot and killed 20-year-old Chris’Shon Jaquez Coleman in a neighborhood on Cleveland’s East side.

According to the prosecutor’s office and police, Coleman was hanging out near East 40th Street when Jackson-Gates approached him and opened fire.

Police were initially dispatched to the area for reports of shots fired and first found a large crowd of people at the scene.

Coleman was later discovered with gunshot wounds on the front step of a nearby complex. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

This story will be updated.

