Former Cleveland mayor’s great-grandson due in court for hearing on murder charge
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday in connection to a fatal shooting in May.
Cuyahoga County court records show that the motions hearing for Donald Jackson-Gates is set for 11 a.m.
The 19-year-old suspect is charged with:
- 1 count of aggravated murder
- 2 counts of murder
- 2 counts of felonious assault
- 1 count of having weapons under disability
Investigators alleged that Jackson-Gates shot and killed 20-year-old Chris’Shon Jaquez Coleman in a neighborhood on Cleveland’s East side.
According to the prosecutor’s office and police, Coleman was hanging out near East 40th Street when Jackson-Gates approached him and opened fire.
Police were initially dispatched to the area for reports of shots fired and first found a large crowd of people at the scene.
Coleman was later discovered with gunshot wounds on the front step of a nearby complex. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.
