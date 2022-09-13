2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ken Starr, former Clinton investigator, dies at age 76

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Ken Starr, the independent counsel who headed the investigation that led to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, has died. He was 76 years old.

Starr served as U.S. solicitor general from 1989 to 1993 and a U.S. circuit judge for the for the District of Columbia Circuit from 1983 to 1989. He was also the president of Baylor University from 2010 to 2016.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

