Kohl’s to hire 1,100 workers in Cleveland area for holiday season

By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major retailer is preparing for the holiday season.

Kohl’s announced plans to fill approximately 1,100 open positions at locations in the Cleveland area.

Positions will include in-store associate openings, as well as jobs in the distribution and fulfillment centers.

The company said flexible spending, weekly paychecks, and employee discounts will be offered.

Hiring events are scheduled from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17 and again between Oct. 13 and Oct. 15. Candidates can receive a job offer on the same day as their interview, Kohl’s said.

