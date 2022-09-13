2 Strong 4 Bullies
Massive Cleveland tree damaging properties in Glenville

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)
By Aria Janel
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several residents reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team because a huge tree has branches on top of three homes in Glenville.

Wesley Walker owns one of the homes in the 700 block of E. 93 Street. He said his family has owned the home since the 1950′s.

“It’s on my roof, it’s damaging their roof, it’s damaging the sidewalk and causing water to fill up,” said Walker.

19 News learned the city of Cleveland actually owns the tree.

Officials with the city’s Urban Forestry Department said the tree is on the list to get pruned, but the job had to be contracted out.

“They say yeah you know were going to get to it, but it hasn’t happened,” said Walker.

City officials promised 19 News the job would be done by the end of the week and we will check back with Walker and his neighbors.

