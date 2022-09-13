New logo painted at midfield for Cleveland Browns 1st home game this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns used a fan vote to decide which logo would be painted at midfield at FirstEnergy Stadium, and the Brownie the Elf won.

To be more specific, what’s been dubbed the “aggressive” Brownie the Elf, won.

the people have spoken 🏟 pic.twitter.com/TYOBd59So8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 13, 2022

The four choices were two versions of the Browns helmet, and two versions of the Brownie the Elf mascot.

We can't get anything past you!! 🏟



Hit the link to vote for our 2022 field design!

➡️ https://t.co/RawSQfJ7vP pic.twitter.com/LG5YDE0fau — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 30, 2022

The “aggressive” Brownie elf is one that is the one giving the stiff arm with a football tucked under the other side.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.