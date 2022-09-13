New logo painted at midfield for Cleveland Browns 1st home game this weekend
Fans got to vote on four options for 50-yard-line logo.
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns used a fan vote to decide which logo would be painted at midfield at FirstEnergy Stadium, and the Brownie the Elf won.
To be more specific, what’s been dubbed the “aggressive” Brownie the Elf, won.
The four choices were two versions of the Browns helmet, and two versions of the Brownie the Elf mascot.
The “aggressive” Brownie elf is one that is the one giving the stiff arm with a football tucked under the other side.
