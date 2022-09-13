2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers and storms in the area today

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dynamic area of low pressure is tracking through the area this morning. We have showers and storms in the forecast until it gets out of here. Some of this rain will be lake enhanced along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. A healthy risk of waterspouts over Lake Erie. It looks like most of the rain and storms will be out of the area by sunset. The air mass is cool. A little fall feel for you today. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to get to 70 degrees for many. That’s it for the rain the rest of the week. Strong high pressure builds in tomorrow. This will be the start of a dry spell. We don’t have any rain in the forecast through the weekend.

