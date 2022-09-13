2 Strong 4 Bullies
Part of Cleveland apartment’s roof collapses; residents seek help to get safety hazard fixed

By Katie Tercek
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a terrifying Labor Day weekend for people living at the Archwood Manor apartments when a part of their roof collapsed.

“It sounded like a freight train right in front of my window. The next thing I know, my air conditioning unit goes ‘whoosh’ right before my eyes. I have high blood pressure. I can’t be in any direct heat. So the humidity is a factor for my body. That’s why I had an air conditioner. I don’t have crap now,” said Victor Garcia, a resident living at the Archwood Manor apartments.

Garcia’s fellow neighbors say there was even one man standing outside in the front when the collapse happened just feet away from the falling debris.

No one got injured in the collapse.

However, 19 Troubleshooters found that the property was recently transferred to new management, called Progressive Urban Property Management.

“Once we took over, very soon after we put caution tape around that area and emailed and flyered the residents not to use that entrance because we saw that there was a potential problem,” said David Sharkey, the president of Progressive Urban Real Estate.

It was a potential problem that became a reality.

“Within days, we tried to get five quotes on the roof. Three of those companies felt that it was work that they could not accomplish. Two are still working on quotes now. From our understanding is that the roof itself with the clay tile was not designed to hold clay tiles. So whether it was added sometime in the past, the buildings are around 100 years old now,” said Sharkey.

According to management, they are willing to either put tenants up in a hotel or give them some kind of concessions, but that decision needs to come from the owner who would pay for it.

19 News is expecting a call from the owner regarding this decision.

“I know the residents are concerned. We work for the residents, we work for the owner. We want everyone to be happy,” said Sharkey.

As of Sept. 13, management said they got their first bid and can start repairs within a week once everything is paid and signed.

Meanwhile, management will reach out to each tenant to get a list of any other concerns they may have.

