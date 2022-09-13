2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City

Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.(Bull Stock Media)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A pro bull rider was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide.

Police say in a news release that Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City after he got into an argument with a woman he had been dating.

Allen died at a hospital. PBR commissioner Sean Gleason says Allen went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider.

Police arrested LaShawn Denise Bagley, a 21-year-old woman, on suspicion of murder. It’s unknown if Bagley had an attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Garnder says he’s always weighing whether his department’s...
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on several charges
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say

Latest News

FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Markets shudder on dashed inflation hopes; Dow down 1,000
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
What’s left as Jan. 6 panel sprints to year-end finish
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lands in London
According to police, Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home in an Uber but never arrived at her...
Police say teen never arrived at destination after getting in Uber vehicle
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. Biden plans to deliver remarks on Tuesday...
LIVE: Biden set to mark Inflation Reduction Act at White House event