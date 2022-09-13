2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rain ends this evening; watch for patchy fog overnight (Northeast Ohio weather):

By Jeff Tanchak and Samantha Roberts
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A large, sprawling area of low pressure has been moving over our area today, and this feature has brought us considerable cloud cover, areas of light to moderate rain, and even a few waterspouts.

By midnight, most of the light rain and drizzle will come to an end.

Patchy fog will develop overnight and into tomorrow morning.

Fog will be locally dense southwest of Cleveland.

The fog will lift by mid-to-late morning Wednesday as strong high pressure builds into our area.

We’ll get to enjoy quite the dry spell from Wednesday through the weekend, and even into next week.

In the short term, temperatures will be on the cooler side.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will return to the 80s by Friday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

