Teen charged after making threat at Kent high school

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - A student was arrested and charged Tuesday morning after making threats against Theodore Roosevelt High School.

According to police, someone stopped an officer around 10 a.m. to report a “vague threat on social media” posted by the student Sunday night.

Police confirmed that 15-year-old Ravale Hamilton was arrested and charged with Inducing Panic, Intimidation and Retaliation.

Officials previously said the district undertook safety procedures after officers could not immediately track the student down.

The incident follows a separate school threat Friday within the Kent City Schools.

Kent police said there is no indication the incidents are related or that there is an ongoing threat.

“The Kent Police Department and Kent City Schools take all potential threats very seriously. Exact responses to situations cannot be shared publicly because of safety reasons, but the safety of our students is always our first priority.”

