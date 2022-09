RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights Police is asking the community to help find 17-year-old Ashanti Motley.

Motley has been missing since Sept. 10, according to police.

Call RHPD at 216-486-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

Ashanti Motley (Richmond Heights Police)

