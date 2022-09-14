2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 teens in custody for murder of man in Stark County

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Louisville police arrested two juveniles for the murder of a 22-year-old earlier this week.

According to Louisville police, the victim was stabbed in the chest after a fight at Wildwood Park at 500 Stertzbach Ave. on Tuesday.

His name is not being released, but police said he is from the Alliance area.

The juveniles were taken to the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center.

No other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

