Autographed ‘Wilson’ volleyball from ‘Cast Away’ to be raffled at Tom Hanks event in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You can take home a replica of the ‘Wilson’ volleyball from the award-winning movie, ‘Cast Away,’ autographed by actor Tom Hanks in a raffle coming in November.

The raffle will take place alongside Destination Cleveland’s ‘From Cleveland, For Cleveland’ event on Nov. 20 with an appearance from the two-time Academy Award-winning actor, who started his career in Cleveland.

Proceeds from the raffle of the movie prop will benefit the Greater Cleveland Film Commission, according to the event’s website.

