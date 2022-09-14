2 Strong 4 Bullies
Autographed ‘Wilson’ volleyball from ‘Cast Away’ to be raffled at Tom Hanks event in Cleveland

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Tom Hanks arrives at the People's Choice...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, file photo, Tom Hanks arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating the inauguration of Joe Biden as president of the United States. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You can take home a replica of the ‘Wilson’ volleyball from the award-winning movie, ‘Cast Away,’ autographed by actor Tom Hanks in a raffle coming in November.

The raffle will take place alongside Destination Cleveland’s ‘From Cleveland, For Cleveland’ event on Nov. 20 with an appearance from the two-time Academy Award-winning actor, who started his career in Cleveland.

Proceeds from the raffle of the movie prop will benefit the Greater Cleveland Film Commission, according to the event’s website.

