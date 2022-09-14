Berea City Councilman wins recall election

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ward 1 Berea City Councilman Leon Dozier won his recall election Tuesday night, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website.

The special recall election was called after frustrated residents claim Dozier didn’t follow through on his promises including using American Rescue funds to fix the big flooding problems that have plagued the ward for years.

Unofficial results below:

PRECINCTS COUNTED (OF 2) . . . . . 2 100.00

REGISTERED VOTERS - TOTAL . . . . . 2,093

BALLOTS CAST - TOTAL. . . . . . . 219

BALLOTS CAST - BLANK. . . . . . . 0

VOTER TURNOUT - TOTAL . . . . . . 10.46

VOTER TURNOUT - BLANK . . . . . .

1 - Berea Ward 01 Recall BEREA WARD 1

(VOTE FOR) 1

(WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)

Yes . . . . . . . . . . . . 126 57.53

No. . . . . . . . . . . . . 93 42.47

Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0

Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 0

