Berea City Councilman wins recall election

Dozens of residents say they’re fed up with councilman Leon Dozier’s broken promises and lack of action.(Kelly Kennedy)
By Brian Koster
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ward 1 Berea City Councilman Leon Dozier won his recall election Tuesday night, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website.

The special recall election was called after frustrated residents claim Dozier didn’t follow through on his promises including using American Rescue funds to fix the big flooding problems that have plagued the ward for years.

Unofficial results below:

PRECINCTS COUNTED (OF 2) . . . . . 2 100.00

REGISTERED VOTERS - TOTAL . . . . . 2,093

BALLOTS CAST - TOTAL. . . . . . . 219

BALLOTS CAST - BLANK. . . . . . . 0

VOTER TURNOUT - TOTAL . . . . . . 10.46

VOTER TURNOUT - BLANK . . . . . .

1 - Berea Ward 01 Recall BEREA WARD 1

(VOTE FOR) 1

(WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED)

Yes . . . . . . . . . . . . 126 57.53

No. . . . . . . . . . . . . 93 42.47

Over Votes . . . . . . . . . 0

Under Votes . . . . . . . . . 0

Several streetlights that were previously out, are back on Downtown Cleveland after 19 News...
Downtown Cleveland streetlights back on after 19 Troubleshooters report outage
