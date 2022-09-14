Body camera footage captures aftermath of accidental shooting in Akron store (video)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police body camera video obtained by 19 News details the aftermath of a convenience store clerk accidentally shooting an innocent bystander.

The shooting happened at the Sunoco, located in the 800 block of Lovers Lane, on Sept. 1 at around 9:15 p.m.

The cashier told police a customer, later identified as 34-year-old Andre Lee, was angry over receiving incorrect change, according to previous reports.

Lee allegedly threatened to kill the cashier and attempted to grab her through the Plexiglass divider. Police also said Lee also threw items at the cashier as the altercation escalated.

“We still have the caller on the phone,” someone told an officer over the radio in the body camera video. “It looks like the caller is the shooter. She stated she was shooting to protect herself. We’re getting a description now.”

Police found a 48-year-old man shot after arriving on the scene. The man seemed out of it and told paramedics he had hit his head on a cooler, but paramedics said the man was shot. He was taken to summa health with critical injuries.

“My dude, I think you got shot and it came out the back of your head,” someone told the victim.

“That or it went in the back and came out on the front there,” another person added.

“I hit that cooler,” the victim said.

“After you got shot, you got shot bro,” someone insisted.

Witnesses told police it all started when a customer became irate claiming the clerk shorted him on his change and he started threatening her life. A man who told police he also worked at the store is seen defending the cashier.

“I know, she don’t cheat nobody!” an employee told police.

Police told 19 News the angry customer later identified as 34-year-old Andre Lee tried to grab the clerk through the plexiglass divider and then started throwing stuff around the store, that’s when the clerk pulled out a handgun and fired hitting another customer.

“Did you shoot him?” an officer asked the clerk. “Okay, where’s your gun? Okay, don’t reach! Stay right there, don’t move!”

Lee took off after the shooting and detectives tracked him down to a house right around the block from the store on Bertha Avenue.

“She gave me the wrong change,” Lee told officers. “I ended up throwing stuff around the store. She shot the man for no reason. There was no reason.”

“So, you started throwing stuff around the store?” an officer asked.

“Yes,” Lee replied.

“And she like freaked out and just shot him?” the officer asked.

“Yes,” said Lee. “Literally.”

“Was she trying to shoot you?” inquired the officer.

“Yes,” Lee said. “She was trying to shoot me. I said, ‘Mam I don’t got no gun on me but you gave me the incorrect change.”

Lee was charged with aggravated menacing plus he had two warrants out for his arrest.

“Do you have any knowledge of him being involved in some kind of burglary?” an officer asked a woman who said she was Lee’s mother.

“No,” the mom said.

“A case with a burglary?” the officer asked.

“He ain’t been in no burglary but he been in some domestic violence with a woman,” the mother replied.

“So, he’s got a warrant for that,” the officer told her.

“I know,” she admitted.

Detectives confirmed they have not decided if they will pursue charges against the cashier, who was back at work Tuesday but told 19 News she was advised by her attorney to not make any statements.

Police also confirmed Lee faces a charge of aggravated menacing in addition to being wanted on two arrest warrants.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

