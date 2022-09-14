Caught on camera: Good Samaritans help Willoughby officer subdue uncooperative driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby police chief is praising a group of citizens who helped an officer that was dealing with a defiant driver during a weekend traffic stop.

According to police, the female officer pulled over the speeding driver, later identified as 64-year-old David Koubeck, on Sept. 10 on Lost Nation Road.

Koubeck can be seen in video provided by the Willoughby Police Department exiting his vehicle before opening the rear driver’s side door.

When the officer asked the Mentor man to get out of the street, police said he became agitated and pointed a gesture in her face.

“I’m not sitting,” Koubeck yelled at the officer.

Koubeck continued to refuse the officer’s orders, which led to a physical struggle.

Four citizens stopped after seeing the road-side struggle. They helped restrain Koubeck until more Willoughby police officers arrived.

“You don’t do that to a woman. Do you understand me?,” a female can be head saying to Koubek in the dash camera footage.

Koubek was arrested on charges that include assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and speeding.

David Koubeck (Source: Willoughby police)

Koubek is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Thursday in Willoughby.

“I would like to personally thank several great Samaritans and our wonderful community for their quick action and support,” Willoughby police Chief Jim Schultz shared on social media.

After the incident, the Willoughby police officer was evaluated for minor injuries at an area hospital.

