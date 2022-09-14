2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say

A Cincinnati woman is charged after her second baby died from co-sleeping, according to the...
A Cincinnati woman is charged after her second baby died from co-sleeping, according to the prosecutor's office.(Gillian Trudeau)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman faces criminal charges in the death of her 6-week-old baby, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brooke Hunter on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

The infant died as a result of co-sleeping on June 22, according to Assistant Prosecutor Amy Clausing.

Hunter lost another infant to co-sleeping a year ago, Clausing says. She was allegedly warned of the dangers of co-sleeping at the time.

Because of that warning, the 6-week-old’s death has been ruled a homicide, according to Clausing.

There is an active warrant out for Hunter’s arrest.

Co-sleeping is when a parent brings their baby into their bed to sleep with them.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises new mothers never to sleep with their baby.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

19 News
Expungement clinic organizers hope resource fair will give Northeast Ohioans new life
FILE - School bus stop sign
2 Bay Village drivers cited for passing stopped school buses in same day
Cab driver, Bill Anderson, now uses his vehicle to transport family members of those...
Cleveland cab-driving crime victim gives back by transporting family members to prison visits
Robert Hall
Family desperate for answers after their son murdered in Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Diagnosed at 30 years old, breast cancer survivor shares exciting update
Diagnosed at 30 years old, breast cancer survivor shares exciting update(part2)