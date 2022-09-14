Cleveland Cavaliers hold introductory press conference for Donovan Mitchell

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers will hold a introductory press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday to introduce newly acquired guard Donovan Mitchell.

19 News will stream the event live.

The Cavs officially announced they acquired the All-Star in a trade with the Utah Jazz on Sept. 3.

In return for Mitchell, the Cavs put together a package for Utah consisting of Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, 2022 rookie Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) and two pick-swaps (2026 and 2028), according to a release from the Cavs.

During his career with the Jazz, Mitchell averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field.

Mitchell also brings playoff experience to Cleveland after playing in the post-season during all five of his seasons with the Jazz. He averaged 28.3 points, 4.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.1 percent during his career playoff appearances.

Mitchell’s first action as a Cavalier will kick off during the Oct. 5 preseason matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

He will make his regular-season debut for the Cavs in Toronto against the Raptors on Oct. 19, and will make his Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse debut on Oct. 23 against the Washington Wizards.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.