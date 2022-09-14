Cleveland homicide suspect arrested in Solon

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Jerome Rivers, 32, was arrested today by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for the homicide of 32-year-old Theo Vance Echols.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals, a warrant was issued for Rivers on Monday for the Aug. 27 homicide.

Police said that they were called to the 3700 block of East 50th Street in Cleveland before dawn on the day of the incident, and found Echols with multiple gunshot wounds.

A verbal altercation had occurred before the shooting, officers later learned.

NOVFTF said their officers were able to narrow their search for Rivers to a hotel in the 6000 block of Enterprise Parkway today in Solon.

He was arrested, and officers said a firearm was recovered from the hotel room.

“Cleveland homicide Detectives work tirelessly on the open homicide cases in the city,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “Our task force will be there to find and arrest these suspects, whether they are one city away or 20 states away. We will help bring these violent fugitives to justice.”

Anyone with information on any wanted fugitive can contact NOVFTF at 1-866-4WANTED, or you can send a web tip here.

Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.

