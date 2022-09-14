2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Court revives lawsuits against Ohio State over sex abuse

(WVLT)
By KANTELE FRANKO
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal appeals court is reviving unsettled lawsuits against Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by the late team doctor Richard Strauss. A judge had dismissed most of the unsettled cases last year. The judge acknowledged it’s clear hundreds of young men were abused, but said the legal time limit for the claims had long passed. The plaintiffs argued the clock didn’t start until the allegations came to light in 2018. A three-judge panel of the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the judge’s decision Wednesday and sent the case back to district court for further proceedings.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Podcaster ruled ineligible in race for Ohio elections chief
Chief: Man fatally shot by Columbus police may have held vape pen
Teacher during class with their students.
Columbus students returning after striking teachers ink deal
Teacher Appreciation Week
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district go on strike