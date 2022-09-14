2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cuyahoga County court security guards no longer carrying guns

Sheriff’s deputies who are assigned to work in these courthouses will still carry firearms
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting Wednesday, security guards inside four Cuyahoga County courthouses stopped carrying guns.

“This was a result of us researching the authority that protective service officers have at the Jane Edna Hunter Building,” a county spokesperson told 19 News. “A legal opinion we recently received from the Prosecutor’s Office stated that PSOs are not permitted to possess firearms on court premises under ORC 2923.123.”

This applies to the county’s Justice Center, Juvenile Justice Center, Lakeside Courthouse, and Courthouse Square.

Sheriff’s deputies who are assigned to work in these courthouses will still carry firearms since they are exempt from this law.

According to the Sheriff’s office, PSO’s job duties include controlling key entrances to the building and screening all visitors who come inside.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Lorain city officials look to improve safety at dangerous intersection
Lorain city officials look to improve safety at dangerous intersection
Lorain city officials look to improve safety at dangerous intersection
Lorain city officials look to improve safety at dangerous intersection
Panhandlers with children raising safety concerns on Chagrin Boulevard
Panhandlers with children raising safety concerns on Chagrin Boulevard
Cuyahoga County court security guards no longer carrying guns
Cuyahoga County court security guards no longer carrying guns