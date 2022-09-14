Cuyahoga County court security guards no longer carrying guns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting Wednesday, security guards inside four Cuyahoga County courthouses stopped carrying guns.

“This was a result of us researching the authority that protective service officers have at the Jane Edna Hunter Building,” a county spokesperson told 19 News. “A legal opinion we recently received from the Prosecutor’s Office stated that PSOs are not permitted to possess firearms on court premises under ORC 2923.123.”

This applies to the county’s Justice Center, Juvenile Justice Center, Lakeside Courthouse, and Courthouse Square.

Sheriff’s deputies who are assigned to work in these courthouses will still carry firearms since they are exempt from this law.

According to the Sheriff’s office, PSO’s job duties include controlling key entrances to the building and screening all visitors who come inside.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.