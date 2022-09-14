Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s new K-9 Atilla assists in ‘several large narcotic seizures’

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office just introduced the newest member of their K-9 team, and they’ve already helped make “several large narcotic seizures” since their first week on the job.

K-9 Atilla is a 2-year-old Springer Spaniel from the Netherlands.

While Atilla is currently assigned to aid the narcotics unit, they will be available to assist federal and local police departments that request a K-9.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office shared what they believe K-9 Atilla would say:

“I hear I have big shoes to fill from K-9 Ciga and I hope to make him proud. Not to brag TOO much, BUT since my 1st week on the job, I have made several large narcotic seizures and feel like I am adjusting FURrifically! Excited to be a part of the team!”

