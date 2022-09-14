2 Strong 4 Bullies
Diagnosed at 30 years old, breast cancer survivor shares exciting update

Counting down to the Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio More than Pink Walk Saturday
Kristen Siskind
Kristen Siskind((Source: Family))
By Nichole Vrsansky
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a very real concern: Young women diagnosed with breast cancer, worried about their chance of getting pregnant after treatment.

Some treatments to fight cancer can impact the ability to have a baby.

As we count down to the Komen Northeast Ohio More than Pink Walk on Saturday, a local breast cancer survivor is sharing an exciting update.

We first introduced you to Kristen Siskind in 2020. She was diagnosed with breast cancer at 30 years old. After chemo, radiation, and surgery, she was celebrating being cancer free.

Now, Siskind is celebrating, what she calls, a miracle: “My husband Adam and I are expecting a baby girl in October of this year!”

When Siskind went through treatment for breast cancer, there was a chance her ovaries and eggs would be damaged, making it harder to have a baby.

So, getting pregnant naturally came as a huge surprise.

Siskind couldn’t even believe the pregnancy test.

“I took three because I didn’t believe the first one, or the second one,” says Siskind.

She was bursting with so much excitement, she called her husband at work right away.

“I couldn’t wait six hours for him to come home. I had to call him immediately on video to let him know,” Siskind says, adding that “he was crying in a conference room.”

Tears of joy, after a very long road.

“I’m just so happy and excited to be on this journey, to hopefully put cancer behind me,” says Siskind.

The mom-to-be says she’ll continue her mission to help fight breast cancer through the Susan G. Komen Foundation, by supporting those still fighting and by raising money for research to find a cure.

Siskind’s team, “Cannon Crew,” has been the top fundraiser for the Komen More than Pink Walk in Cleveland for the past two years.

You’ll see them at the Joann World Headquarters in Hudson on Saturday for this year’s event.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

