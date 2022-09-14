Downtown Cleveland streetlights back on after 19 Troubleshooters report outage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just days after the 19 Troubleshooters reported on a downtown streetlight outage, Cleveland Public Power has fixed the problem.

The lights along Chester and Walnut Avenues between East 9th and East 12th Streets had been out for about a week.

Let there be light! After downtown residents expressed concern over a streetlight outage, we got in touch with Cleveland Public Power... and the issue has been fixed. pic.twitter.com/77J2NJjO4E — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) September 13, 2022

When we reached out to CPP on September 6th, a spokesperson told 19 News they were not aware of the outage.

“Thank you for bringing these to our attention. We were aware of a couple of streetlights on E. 12th near Euclid, but not these. Our crews will investigate and we believe in the next 24-48 hours the repairs will be complete,” said Shelley Shockley.

Within a few days, we noticed most of the lights were back on.

“The sooner we know, the quicker we can get to the problem,” said CPP Commissioner Rich Barton.

In 2019, the city launched a new initiative to replace the old lights with new, brighter LED lights. The $35 million project is 88 percent complete, according to the CPP’s website.

But in some areas, notably downtown, the older lights are still standing.

Unlike the LED lights, those lights do not automatically report outages to CPP.

“We don’t have a good way of knowing, so we always appreciate folks calling in,” Barton said.

CPP relies heavily on residents to report those outages.

Reports can be made by calling 216-621-LITE (5483) or online here.

