2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Duo steal bicycle, tires, rims from Tremont area parking garage over 2 trips, police say

Duo steal bicycle, tires, rims from Tremont area parking garage over 2 trips, Cleveland Police...
Duo steal bicycle, tires, rims from Tremont area parking garage over 2 trips, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a duo of suspects is wanted for stealing from a parking garage in the Tremont area over two trips, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said these two suspects first entered the parking garage on Sept. 8 and stole a Cannondale bicycle.

They also broke into a car and stole several items, according to police.

Three days later on Sept. 11, the same men returned to the garage and stole four tires and rims of an Audi and a Porsche, said police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations:

Caption

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize these men or have any other information on these crimes.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Garnder says he’s always weighing whether his department’s...
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on several charges

Latest News

Duo steal bicycle, tires, rims from Tremont area parking garage over 2 trips, Cleveland Police...
Duo steal bicycle, tires, rims from Tremont area parking garage over 2 trips, Cleveland Police say
Akron police body camera video obtained by 19 News shows the moments after a convenience store...
Body camera footage captures aftermath of accidental shooting in Akron store (video)
Several streetlights that were previously out, are back on Downtown Cleveland after 19 News...
Downtown Cleveland streetlights back on after 19 Troubleshooters report outage
Body camera footage captures aftermath of accidental shooting in Akron store (video)
Body camera footage captures aftermath of accidental shooting in Akron store (video)