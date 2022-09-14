Duo steal bicycle, tires, rims from Tremont area parking garage over 2 trips, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a duo of suspects is wanted for stealing from a parking garage in the Tremont area over two trips, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said these two suspects first entered the parking garage on Sept. 8 and stole a Cannondale bicycle.

They also broke into a car and stole several items, according to police.

Three days later on Sept. 11, the same men returned to the garage and stole four tires and rims of an Audi and a Porsche, said police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize these men or have any other information on these crimes.

