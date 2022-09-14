2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fog lifts by late-morning; extended dry spell begins today (Northeast Ohio weather):

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fog has been our big weather story this morning.

Some areas have been experiencing very low visibility, especially west and southwest of Cleveland.

In areas where fog develops, visibility may drop to 1/4th of a mile.

Please exercise caution this morning and remember to use your low-beam headlights, should you run into any fog.

The fog will lift by late-morning, giving way to plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will be pretty typical for this time of the year.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be another somewhat cooler day with highs in the low 70s.

A major warming trend will begin on Friday.

Highs will return to the low 80s.

By Sunday, many locations will be topping out in the mid 80s!

We will remain quite warm through next Wednesday.

Next Wednesday is actually the final day of Summer, but the warm weather will linger for quite some time.

Looking over the latest data, there are indications that the weather will be very warm through the end of September.

