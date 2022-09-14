Guardians win 6th in a row, sweep Angels

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez homered to break a 3-3 tie in the 8th inning and the Cleveland Guardians held on to beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 Wednesday afternoon at Progressive Field.

The win completes a 3-game sweep of the Angels and extends the Guardians’ winning streak to six.

Trevor Stephan got the win in relief of starter Cal Quantrill, who went 7 innings and allowed 3 runs on 3 hits.

James Karinchak pitched the 9th for his 3rd save of the season.

Cleveland welcomes the White Sox to town for a makeup game Thursday afternoon, then the Minnesota Twins arrive for a 5-game series.

