Guardians win 6th in a row, sweep Angels

Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against the...
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez homered to break a 3-3 tie in the 8th inning and the Cleveland Guardians held on to beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 Wednesday afternoon at Progressive Field.

The win completes a 3-game sweep of the Angels and extends the Guardians’ winning streak to six.

Trevor Stephan got the win in relief of starter Cal Quantrill, who went 7 innings and allowed 3 runs on 3 hits.

James Karinchak pitched the 9th for his 3rd save of the season.

Cleveland welcomes the White Sox to town for a makeup game Thursday afternoon, then the Minnesota Twins arrive for a 5-game series.

