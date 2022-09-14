2 Strong 4 Bullies
The killings, cover-up & manhunt: Confessions of George Brinkman

19 Investigates goes inside the case file in a new Dark Side of The Land podcast episode.
George Brinkman was sentenced to death for the murders of Suzanne, Taylor and Kylie.
George Brinkman was sentenced to death for the murders of Suzanne, Taylor and Kylie.(WOIO)
By 19 News Investigative Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The murders of a mother and her daughters and a couple in their golden years stunned several communities across northeast Ohio.

A cold-blooded killer now sits on death row after confessing to the murders of five people. But now five years later, the story is not over.

19 News Investigator Sara Goldenberg takes us inside the case file of George Brinkman in a new episode of the Dark Side of The Land true crime podcast.

Dark Side of The Land is available on all major podcast platforms, including SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

