Law that makes it easier for Ohio’s teachers to carry guns in class takes effect

Ohio House lawmakers on Wednesday passed two gun bills reducing or eliminating the number of...
Ohio House lawmakers on Wednesday passed two gun bills reducing or eliminating the number of training hours residents need to carry a firearm in certain situations.(MGN)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s controversial House Bill 99 is now law.

As of Sept. 12, teachers are legally allowed to possess a firearm in Ohio’s classrooms if permitted by the school district.

The law makes it easier for school faculty members to carry a gun in the classroom by decreasing the number of required training hours.

Ohio’s school districts still have the authority under the new law to allow or prohibit teachers and other staff members to possess a gun on campus.

Numerous Northeast Ohio districts, including Cleveland, Akron, and Beachwood schools, voted in opposition of the newly-enacted state law to ban teachers from carrying firearms.

