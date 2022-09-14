2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain city officials look to improve safety at dangerous intersection

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The intersection at Henderson Drive and Colorado Ave in Lorain is known to be a hot spot for car accidents.

According to ODOT, from 2019 to 2021, there were 30 crashes at the intersection.

In nine of those crashes, people were injured.

“You see the ambulance going up and down the road, the police going up and down the roads,” said Kurt Milligan, who runs the Offshore Pub and Grille at the intersection. “There’s a lot of action on this corner.”

Milligan said he has seen and heard plenty of crashes.

“I’ll come out and have a break and you’ll hear the screeching of the tires and you’re waiting for the big bam,” said Milligan.

The city of Lorain and ODOT are currently working together to make the intersection safer.

City Councilwoman Beth Henley said the plan is to reconstruct what’s known as a “slip lane” which allows traffic to flow onto Colorado Ave, also known as Route 611.

“Sometimes traffic does not yield, they just come into one solitary lane on 611 and that can be a problem,” said Henley.

The total project would cost $696,000 with ODOT footing 90% of the bill.

Henley has seen accidents happen at the intersection firsthand and said the project is definitely worth it.

“We don’t want to see any serious injuries or fatalities or anything like that so I think it will improve it,” said Henley.

The lane re-construction is scheduled to be done by 2025.

“Anytime we can keep our people in this city safer, that’s a plus,” Henley added.

