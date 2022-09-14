2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Man sexually abused children at home daycare for 5 years, deputies say

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Lance Johnson, 25, sexually assaulted children multiple times between 2013 and 2018. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A South Carolina man is facing charges after officials said he sexually abused multiple children at a home daycare service that was run by one of his relatives.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Lance Curtis Johnson, 25, sexually assaulted children multiple times over a five-year period between 2013 and 2018. A victim first made a report to the sheriff’s office this August, which prompted an investigation.

According to arrest warrants, Johnson forced girls as young as 8 years old to perform sex acts on him.

Deputies said the alleged assaults happened at a home where the children were being babysat while their parents went to work.

Johnson is charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age, and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims. Anyone with information is urged to call 864-467-4704.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

2 teens in custody for murder of man in Stark County
2 teens in custody for murder of man in Stark County
Diagnosed at 30 years old, breast cancer survivor shares exciting update
Diagnosed at 30 years old, breast cancer survivor shares exciting update
Expert: Rail shutdown could be crippling for still recovering supply chain
Rail shutdown could be crippling for still recovering supply chain
Parma officer’s friends reflect on his life, career after his sudden death
Parma officer’s friends reflect on his life, career after his sudden death
The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
1 rail union rejects deal, 2 accept ahead of strike deadline