Man shot in head overnight near gas station on Cleveland’s East side

Shooting scene on East 116th Street
Shooting scene on East 116th Street(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station near the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

The overnight shooting was reported near the Marathon gas station at the intersection of East 116th Street and Methyl Avenue.

According to Cleveland EMS, a man in his 20s was shot in the head.

Paramedics took the victim to University Hospitals in serious condition.

Cleveland police have not yet publicly released any additional details.

This is a developing story.

