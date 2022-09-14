Man shot in head overnight near gas station on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station near the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.
The overnight shooting was reported near the Marathon gas station at the intersection of East 116th Street and Methyl Avenue.
According to Cleveland EMS, a man in his 20s was shot in the head.
Paramedics took the victim to University Hospitals in serious condition.
Cleveland police have not yet publicly released any additional details.
