Man shot in head overnight near gas station on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station near the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

The overnight shooting was reported near the Marathon gas station at the intersection of East 116th Street and Methyl Avenue.

According to Cleveland EMS, a man in his 20s was shot in the head.

Paramedics took the victim to University Hospitals in serious condition.

27 year old male GSW to the Head. Conscious and breathing in serious condition to University Hospitals. Cleveland Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/naZ5QK9Zlj — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) September 14, 2022

Cleveland police have not yet publicly released any additional details.

This is a developing story.

