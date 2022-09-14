2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing 16-year-old Solon boy may be in Garfield Heights area

Taurean B. Thomas Jr.
Taurean B. Thomas Jr.(Solon Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Taurean B. Thomas Jr.

He was last since wearing all black clothing while carrying a bookbag and a duffel bag, according to police.

Police said officers believe he is staying with a friend in the Garfield Heights area.

Call Solon Police at 440-248-1234 immediately if you see Thomas or have any other information that may help find him.

“We want this young man returned home safely and quickly,” Solon Police stated.

