Missing 16-year-old Solon boy may be in Garfield Heights area

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Taurean B. Thomas Jr.

He was last since wearing all black clothing while carrying a bookbag and a duffel bag, according to police.

Police said officers believe he is staying with a friend in the Garfield Heights area.

Call Solon Police at 440-248-1234 immediately if you see Thomas or have any other information that may help find him.

“We want this young man returned home safely and quickly,” Solon Police stated.

Taurean B. Thomas Jr. (Solon Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.