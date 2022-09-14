Murder victim found in Canton basement

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Canton man was found shot to death in the basement of a Canton home Wednesday morning.

Canton police said officers were called to the home in the 2800 block of Ellis Ave. N.E. around 8:30 a.m.

The victim, identified as Michael McCrae, was shot multiple times in the torso, police said.

McCrae was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives quickly identified the suspect and a short time later Ryan Charles Harmer, 22, of Canton, was taken into custody at a home in the 4200 block of Harmont Ave. N.E.

Ryan Charles Harmer ((Source: Stark County Sheriff))

Harmer charged with murder, attempted murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Detectives added the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call them at 330-489-3144.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.