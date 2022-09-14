2 Strong 4 Bullies
Nonprofit Stop the Pain looks for new ways to increase dialogue around stopping youth violence

PSA campaign targets kids
By Vic Gideon
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Don’t settle your arguments with a gun,” says former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Peter Lawson Jones in a new public service announcement. “Talk it out, don’t shoot it out.”

He tells kids gun violence will only take them to two places.

“In a 6-by-8-foot hellhole known as a prison cell or here, in a cemetery,” he says standing in front of gravestones.

This is part of a series of PSA put out by Stop the Pain in an effort to get kids talking to each other, trying to stop the violence before it happens.

“They need to hear adults saying that this is not, this is not what we want to see you do,” said new CEO Charles See. “‘Your life matters. You’ve got potential.’ Come let us help you work out what you need to work out.”

Stop the Pain wants to bring young people together, to understand that their difference aren’t so large and shouldn’t involve guns in an effort to kids out of their silos.

“I’m talking about silos three streets over, so if we can bring these youngsters together to show them that this other kid is not as keen on shooting you or engaging in violence as you think he is,” said See.

Stop the Pain will target the young in the neighborhoods of Buckeye-Woodland, Kinsman, and Central and just complete a series of neighborhood meetings. The group advocates for more youth programs and more adult involvement with youngsters and asks for everyone to share the PSAs on social media and at youth meetings.

