Northeast Ohio Weather: Extended dry spell begins today

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A big pattern flip is developing as the jet stream shifts well north across the eastern half of the country. The end result for Ohio will be a long period of dry weather. Temperatures will be surging above normal into the weekend and beyond. We are going with a partly cloudy sky today. Watch out for some patchy fog the first part of the morning. Best risk of this will be in the valleys. High temperatures in the 70s. A little cooler tomorrow with a wind shift out of the north. A warmer air mass builds in on Friday. Afternoon temperatures expected to be around 80 degrees.

