2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Panhandlers with children raising safety concerns on Chagrin Boulevard

Village of Woodmere Mayor worries about the children getting struck by a car
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODMERE, Ohio (WOIO) -For the last 6 weeks Mayor Ben Holbert has noticed a disturbing trend in the Village of Woodmere: panhandlers popping up in different locations.

Holbert tells 19 News that since July, he’s see families lined up and down Chagrin Boulevard, crossing over into neighboring towns like Beachwood and Orange. He said they’re holding signs, asking for money from drivers passing by.

“The M.O. is the same, it’s the father with the sign, it’s the mother sitting off with the child and sometimes they alternate showing the sign,” said Mayor Holbert. ”We get 25,000 cars going up and down this street every day and all it takes is someone not paying attention and drive over and jump the curb and then we have a situation where the child is in dire circumstances.”

Panhandlers with children on Chagrin Boulevard are raising safety concerns. Woodmere Police...
Panhandlers with children on Chagrin Boulevard are raising safety concerns. Woodmere Police have received several reports about the children's welfare.(Village of Woodmere)
Panhandlers with children on Chagrin Boulevard are raising safety concerns. Woodmere Police...
Panhandlers with children on Chagrin Boulevard are raising safety concerns. Woodmere Police have received several reports about the children's welfare.(Village of Woodmere)

The Mayor said the police have received several reports about some of the families.

He tells 19 News he and some business owners have offered the adults jobs, shelter, food and other services but day after day, it’s the same thing.

“I’ve approached them asking them to consider their child. If they want to be out with a sign asking for money and someone gives it to them, that’s their prerogative. But when they put their child a couple of feet away from the sidewalk, a couple of feet from the highway, that’s my concern,” he said.

Panhandlers with children on Chagrin Boulevard are raising safety concerns. Woodmere Police...
Panhandlers with children on Chagrin Boulevard are raising safety concerns. Woodmere Police have received several reports about the children's welfare.(Village of Woodmere)

It is not against the law to panhandle in the Village of Woodmere but those who do it take a risk.

19 News cameras were rolling at I-271 and Chagrin Boulevard Wednesday as a family of four approached drivers and collected cash. They packed up when they saw a crew recording.

“I don’t want to begrudge the individuals, it’s their first amendment right but someone has to worry about the children and I don’t mind being the one to do it,” said Mayor Holbert.

Panhandlers with children on Chagrin Boulevard are raising safety concerns. Woodmere Police...
Panhandlers with children on Chagrin Boulevard are raising safety concerns. Woodmere Police have received several reports about the children's welfare.(Village of Woodmere)

A short-term services team from Cuyahoga County has made contact with some of the individuals and is investigating the situation.

This story will be updated a new details become available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

2 teens in custody for murder of man in Stark County
2 teens in custody for murder of man in Stark County
Diagnosed at 30 years old, breast cancer survivor shares exciting update
Diagnosed at 30 years old, breast cancer survivor shares exciting update
Expert: Rail shutdown could be crippling for still recovering supply chain
Rail shutdown could be crippling for still recovering supply chain
Parma officer’s friends reflect on his life, career after his sudden death
Parma officer’s friends reflect on his life, career after his sudden death