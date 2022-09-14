2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Parma officer’s friends reflect on his life, career after his sudden death

Sgt. Nicholas M. Hunter (Source: Parma police)
Sgt. Nicholas M. Hunter (Source: Parma police)((Source: Parma police))
By Noelle Williams
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma police officer died after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to work Monday and friends are grieving his sudden death.

Officials said Sgt. Nicholas Hunter was driving on I-480 when he pulled over, suffered a medical emergency and died.

Sgt. Hunter, 58, was “well-liked by his subordinate officers, as well as his peers and supervisors”, posted Parma police in a Facebook post.

Parma Police Officer Norman Kekic said he joined the police department with Sgt. Hunter almost 30 years ago and they planned to retire together.

“We came in together, we were going to go out together, unfortunately that’s not happening,” said Officer Kekic. “It was shocking news. We’re still reeling from a pretty big loss tight now.”

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Sgt. Nicholas M. Hunter who suffered a medical emergency while on...

Posted by City of Parma Police Department on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

“From the moment I met him, he was nothing but kind, genuine, helpful with me which I very much appreciated being brand new here,” said Parma Police Officer David Zarzeczny.

Sgt. Hunter was set to marry his fiancé in 2023.

He was the department’s senior ranking sergeant and received several different commendations throughout his career.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

FILE - Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Cleveland Cavaliers hold introductory press conference for Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell
(Source: WOIO)
SWAT standoff on Cleveland’s East Side
(Source: MGN)
Murder victim found in Canton basement