Parma officer’s friends reflect on his life, career after his sudden death

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Parma police officer died after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to work Monday and friends are grieving his sudden death.

Officials said Sgt. Nicholas Hunter was driving on I-480 when he pulled over, suffered a medical emergency and died.

Sgt. Hunter, 58, was “well-liked by his subordinate officers, as well as his peers and supervisors”, posted Parma police in a Facebook post.

Parma Police Officer Norman Kekic said he joined the police department with Sgt. Hunter almost 30 years ago and they planned to retire together.

“We came in together, we were going to go out together, unfortunately that’s not happening,” said Officer Kekic. “It was shocking news. We’re still reeling from a pretty big loss tight now.”

“From the moment I met him, he was nothing but kind, genuine, helpful with me which I very much appreciated being brand new here,” said Parma Police Officer David Zarzeczny.

Sgt. Hunter was set to marry his fiancé in 2023.

He was the department’s senior ranking sergeant and received several different commendations throughout his career.

