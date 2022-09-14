2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shaker Heights police respond to incident near Larchmere neighborhood

Shaker Heights police activity
Shaker Heights police activity(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police said officers were on scene of an incident in the Larchmere neighborhood.

The activity was first reported at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the area of Larchmere Boulevard and Kemper Road.

Shaker Heights police did not immediately provide specifics regarding the nature of the activity.

This is a developing story.

