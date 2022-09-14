St. Vincent Charity Medical Center changing to outpatient care only

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - St. Vincent Charity Medical Center on E. 22nd Street will change from a traditional acute care hospital into an ambulatory health services provider.

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center will now provide the below outpatient services:

Outpatient mental health services

High-quality provision of addiction medicine services through Rosary Hall

Primary care, internal medicine and specialty clinics

Urgent care

“Since 1865, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center has weathered challenges, including the pandemic through which our caregivers served our patients and community with courage and grace. This deep commitment to serving our community through Catholic health care will continue as we transition to high-quality ambulatory care,” said Janice G. Murphy, MSN, FACHE, president & CEO of the Sisters of Charity Health System. “This transition puts the hospital on a financially sustainable path forward despite the rapid, significant and ongoing changes in health care today.”

Officials said the hospital will keep about 100 caregivers, including clinical and non-clinical staff. The medical staff no longer needed are being invited to move to University Hospitals, which will be conducting job fairs.

The transition should be completed by Nov. 15, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.