Suspect robs bank in Cleveland’s Union Miles neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown suspect robbed a bank on the city’s East side Wednesday morning.

According to Cleveland police, the person entered the Fifth Third Bank in the 4100 block of E. 131st Street around 11:15 a.m.

This bank is located in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.

At this time, no other details on the robbery are being released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.