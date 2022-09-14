Suspect robs bank in Cleveland’s Union Miles neighborhood
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown suspect robbed a bank on the city’s East side Wednesday morning.
According to Cleveland police, the person entered the Fifth Third Bank in the 4100 block of E. 131st Street around 11:15 a.m.
This bank is located in the city’s Union Miles neighborhood.
At this time, no other details on the robbery are being released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
