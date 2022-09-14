CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the man accused of threatening an Ohio City restaurant employee is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him.

The suspect made threats to an employee at a restaurant in the area of West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue around 10 a.m. on Sept. 10, according to police.

Police said the man later returned on a yellow mountain bike and spray-painted the building.

He was last seen riding north on West 25th Street, said police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations:

Suspect threatens Ohio City restaurant employee before spray painting building, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Thompson at 216-623-2705 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

