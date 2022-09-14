2 Strong 4 Bullies
SWAT standoff on Cleveland’s East Side

(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers and the SWAT team were called out to the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to police, a man had barricaded himself inside a home on E. 153rd Street, near Kinsman Avenue, around 9:30 a.m.

E. 153rd standoff
E. 153rd standoff((Source: WOIO))

At this time, there is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

