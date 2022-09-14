Vet shortage leads to delay in care, crowded animal shelters

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio - The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is seeing an increase in strays and lost dogs, and a shortage of veterinarians may be to blame.

“Our veterinarian clinics that we use to help us for emergency are frequently out of veterinarians,” said Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter Director Mindy Naticchioni. “There’s no one there to assist the animals, or the backups and the waits are so long, you may not be able to get in if you have an animal who needs after hours care.”

Pet owners typically have to find a different option to get their animals the care they need. Many times, the alternatives are pricier.

“If your pet has an ear infection, you wouldn’t typically go to the emergency clinic, but if you can’t find a private veterinarian to see, you’re not left with many other resources to treat your pet other than going to emergency,” said Naticchioni. “And when that’s not an option, then what?”

Sadly, sometimes pet owners have to resort to surrendering their pets, which fills up the shelters.

Also, the sicker incoming dogs leads to other problems.

“Because we’re seeing animals come in that do have more illnesses, they tend to stay longer with us because we want them to be recovered before we put them into new homes,” said Naticchioni.

Animals are also taking longer to get adopted.

It’s a vicious cycle that all seems to point to less animal care options.

While there’s no simple solution, Naticchioni said the shelter is leaning on foster parents and volunteers to get them by.

If you want to help out the shelter, but can’t foster a dog, there are plenty of other options.

You can donate, or attend a fundraising event like the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter’s Jog for Dogs.

The event is Sunday, September 18th, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It includes a 5k run or mile walk, 40 vendors, food trucks, and a beer tent.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.