2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50

Jennifer Ilgauskas
Jennifer Ilgauskas(Zeis-McGreevey Funeral Home and Cremation Service)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Jennifer Ilgauskas, beloved wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 50.

While her husband’s career was on the basketball court, Jennifer Ilgauskas dedicated herself to Northeast Ohio medical care.

She was the owner of Rebound Physical Therapy, North Olmsted Urgent Care, Lakewood Urgent Care, and medical billing company Darbo, her obituary lists.

The couple shares two sons, Deividas and Povilas Ilgauskas.

Her obituary described her as a charitable leader whose family was at the forefront of her life:

“She always had ideas for growth and the never ending desire to achieve more. She truly enjoyed working and being a leader who led by example. She cared deeply about everyone she employed, and her door was always open to those who needed to talk. She was generous with her time, finances and counsel.

Jennifer supported a number of charitable organizations. Many individuals were touched by her acts of kindness, but few knew the far reaching extent of her charitable work. She was a wonderful giving and intimate friend to so many. Her vibrant personality and infectious laugh will be deeply missed.

Her family was extremely important to her. She enjoyed family gatherings and celebrations and made sure they created lasting memories.

Above all, Jennifer’s husband and sons were her first priority. She made their home a safe and loving place for making memories.

Her memory will forever be with so many. May that memory continue to bring joy to those who knew her for years to come!”

The funeral mass will be open to the public and take place at St. James Church at 17514 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
Suspected drunken driver causes fatal crash in Stark County, police say
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Garnder says he’s always weighing whether his department’s...
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on several charges

Latest News

FILE - Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looks at the scoreboard as he runs up the court...
‘New beginnings’: Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell posts 1st look with new team
FILE - Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looks at the scoreboard as he runs up the court...
Cleveland Cavaliers officially announce trade for All-Star G Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tim Frazier (10) passes the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14)...
Cleveland Cavaliers schedule released
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game...
LeBron James agrees to 2-year extension with Lakers