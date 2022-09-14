Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Jennifer Ilgauskas, beloved wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 50.

While her husband’s career was on the basketball court, Jennifer Ilgauskas dedicated herself to Northeast Ohio medical care.

She was the owner of Rebound Physical Therapy, North Olmsted Urgent Care, Lakewood Urgent Care, and medical billing company Darbo, her obituary lists.

The couple shares two sons, Deividas and Povilas Ilgauskas.

Her obituary described her as a charitable leader whose family was at the forefront of her life:

“She always had ideas for growth and the never ending desire to achieve more. She truly enjoyed working and being a leader who led by example. She cared deeply about everyone she employed, and her door was always open to those who needed to talk. She was generous with her time, finances and counsel.

Jennifer supported a number of charitable organizations. Many individuals were touched by her acts of kindness, but few knew the far reaching extent of her charitable work. She was a wonderful giving and intimate friend to so many. Her vibrant personality and infectious laugh will be deeply missed.

Her family was extremely important to her. She enjoyed family gatherings and celebrations and made sure they created lasting memories.

Above all, Jennifer’s husband and sons were her first priority. She made their home a safe and loving place for making memories.

Her memory will forever be with so many. May that memory continue to bring joy to those who knew her for years to come!”

The funeral mass will be open to the public and take place at St. James Church at 17514 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.